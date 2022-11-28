How to watch Tunisia vs France Live Stream on TV

Tunisia will face France in their World Cup Group D match on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, at 15:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Tunisia vs France live stream free online.

Tunisia vs France: Youssef Msakni and Olivier Giroud

The Tunisian side looks extremely poor at the World Cup in terms of attack and has very serious problems with creativity and performance. Such problems have so far prevented the Tunisians from opening their scoring record at the tournament, and there is every reason to believe that this trend will continue in the final game of the group stage. The opponents will be the current world champions and even their low motivation may prevent the Africans from scoring.

France has proved in the first two rounds of the World Cup that, even with their losses, they are regarded as the tournament’s main favourites for a good reason. The team is excellent in all lines of play, physically and functionally, and unlikely to lose any momentum in the final round. They’ve already guaranteed a playoff spot, but that doesn’t mean they will play half-heartedly against Tunisia.

It’s all very clear in this pairing and there’s not much of a surprise to be expected. Tunisia is very weak offensively and can go home without scoring a goal in the world’s major football tournament. The French are likely to be as determined as ever and will quietly beat their opponents in a confident style, keeping their goal intact.

What time is Tunisia vs France World Cup match?

Group D

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium Date: Wednesday, 30 November

Wednesday, 30 November Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

What TV channel is Tunisia vs France on?

Where to watch Tunisia vs France on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One

Where to watch Tunisia vs France on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Network

Where to watch Tunisia vs France on TV in Canada

RDS App, TSN4, TSN App, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN.ca, TSN1

How to watch Tunisia vs France live stream free

Tunisia vs France live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Tunisia squad

Head coach: Jalel Kadri

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassen (Club Africain Tunis), Aymen Balbouli (Etoile Sportive du Sahel), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir)

Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassen (Club Africain Tunis), Aymen Balbouli (Etoile Sportive du Sahel), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir) Defenders: Mohamed Dräger (Luzern), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos Athens), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC), Montassar Talbi (FC Lorient), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Yassine Meriah (Esperance Tunis), Nader Ghandri (Club African Tunis), Ali Maâloul (Al Ahly), Ali Abdi (Caen)

Mohamed Dräger (Luzern), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos Athens), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC), Montassar Talbi (FC Lorient), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Yassine Meriah (Esperance Tunis), Nader Ghandri (Club African Tunis), Ali Maâloul (Al Ahly), Ali Abdi (Caen) Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (Koln), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail), Ghaylen Chaaleli (Esperance Tunis), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance Tunis), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham)

Ellyes Skhiri (Koln), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail), Ghaylen Chaaleli (Esperance Tunis), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance Tunis), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham) Forwards: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek SC), Naim Sliti (Ettifaq), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Anis Ben Slimane (Bröndby), Issam Jebali (Odense), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier), Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi)

France squad

Head coach: Didier Deschamps