How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea Live Stream on TV

Uruguay will face South Korea in their World Cup Group H match on Thursday, 24 November 2022, at 13:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Uruguay vs South Korea live stream free online.

Uruguay vs South Korea: Edinson Cavani and Son Heung-min

Uruguay has completed their World Cup selection cycle with four straight wins in the final qualifying rounds, conceding just one goal in that period. The squad comprises very experienced players, for many of whom this World Cup will not be the first in their careers. The team is good offensively and will clearly rely on the power of their forwards, and the defence, as the previous meetings have shown, is very good.

As for South Korea, everything is solid and well-organised. The team has always been distinguished in the international arena and has great players, some of them representing major European clubs. The South Korean team will clearly be looking to make it out of the group and will actively strive to collect points in the opening round of the World Cup.

In this encounter, both opponents have roughly equal chances of winning. Yes, Uruguay is more experienced and slightly outclassed, but South Korea never give up points without a fight and is very well prepared physically and operationally. The two play-off contenders will go head-to-head and score goals for both sides.

What time is Uruguay vs South Korea World Cup match?

Group H

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 November

Thursday, 24 November Kick-off Time: 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

What TV channel is Uruguay vs South Korea on?

Where to watch Uruguay vs South Korea on TV in the UK:

BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Where to watch Uruguay vs South Korea on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Uruguay vs South Korea on TV in Canada

TSN3, RDS, TSN1, RDS App, TSN.ca, TSN App

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea live stream free

The Uruguay vs South Korea live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Uruguay squad

Head coach: Diego Alonso

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente) Defenders: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Gimenez (Atlético Madrid), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Mataas Vina (AS Roma)

Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Gimenez (Atlético Madrid), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Mataas Vina (AS Roma) Midfielders: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Lazio)

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Lazio) Forwards: Agustin Cannobio (Athletico Paranaense), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Facundo Torres (Orlando City)

South Korea squad

Head coach: Paulo Bento