Transfer Rumours: Bayern and Real Madrid Targeting Kolo Mouani, While Saudi Arabia Attracts Top Players

Latest transfer rumours indicate that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are competing to sign Kolo Mouani, the talented player who helped his team win the Champions League in Saudi Arabia. While high-profile transfers often remain shrouded in secrecy, some information leaks into the media.

Transfer Rumours: Bayern and Real Madrid Targeting Kolo Mouani

Bayern Munich Need for a Striker

Bayern Munich is actively searching for a new forward. Throughout the previous season, they struggled without a dedicated striker, relying on various players like Choupo-Moting, Gnabry, Mane, and Müller to fill the role. However, none possess the ideal skill set of a true centre-forward, which is crucial for finishing chances.

The German club had set aside 100 million euros to reinforce this position and had explored numerous options before the transfer window opened. One of the most intriguing possibilities involves negotiations with Tottenham forward Harry Kane. With his contract expiring in 2024 and no new deal in sight, Spurs’ demands may have decreased. However, the London club’s asking price of 100 million euros did not sit well with Bayern.

Another potential target was Victor Osimhen, the former Serie A top scorer and a key player for Napoli, who recently won the Italian Serie A. However, Osimhen’s contract with Napoli extends until 2025, and his impressive performances have allowed the club to demand a minimum of €150m for his services.

Failing to secure a deal could have unfortunate consequences for Bayern. Real Madrid is also interested in signing Randal Kolo Muani, who had an exceptional debut season in the Bundesliga with Eintracht, recording 15 goals and 14 assists. Madrid is prepared to compete with Munich, PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester United to secure the talented forward.

Saudi Arabia Attracts the Elite Players

Saudi Arabia has emerged as an attractive destination for top players. Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nasr, Arab countries have surprisingly engaged in talks with high-profile players. Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, the current Ballon d’Or winner, and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante have already joined Al Ittihad. Also, Saudi clubs have attempted to acquire Lionel Messi and have been in contact with Neymar and Sergio Busquets.

The latest rumour suggests that Riyad Mahrez, the winger and Champions League winner with Manchester City, might join a Saudi team. Despite intense competition, the Algerian player has had an exceptional season and remains part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

During the previous season, he scored five goals and provided ten assists in 30 appearances. Reports indicate that the president of Al Ahly, Walid Mouaat, travelled to England before the Champions League final to meet with Mahrez. It was later revealed that the recently promoted side was prepared to offer Mahrez a contract with an annual salary of €50m.

A potential deal is still on the table, as Mahrez is dissatisfied with his lack of playing time at Manchester City, which could lead him to consider the option presented by Al Ahly.