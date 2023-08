Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Highlights

Competition: Arab Club Champions Cup

Date: Saturday, 12 August 2023

Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time

Venue: King Fahd Sport City Stadium

Watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Highlights

1st Half

2nd Half

Disclaimer: The content of this video is provided and hosted on a 3rd party server. TimeSoccer does not host or upload this material and is not responsible for its content.