Argentina vs Australia Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Argentina 2 – 1 Australia

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Saturday, 3rd December 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Attendance: 45,032

The ⅛ World Cup final between Argentina and Australia was played on December 3. The game was played in Al Rayyan at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium pitch. Argentina advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win.

In the 35th minute, Argentina took the lead. The Argentines earned a free-kick. Lionel Messi shot into the net. The goalkeeper kicked the ball away but the Argentines were the first to hit the ball; Messi got the ball and shot into the bottom corner. After the goal, there were no dangerous chances. The Argentines had more possession at the end of the half, but mostly in the centre of the pitch.

The Argentine started the second half by using quick wing attacks. In the 50th minute, it led to Messi’s free-kick from the line. It was his second shot on target in the match. After 7 minutes, Argentina punished Australia for playing the ball near their goal. The goalkeeper played the ball with a defender and made a mistake under pressure from De Paul. Alvarez picked up the ball and sent it into the empty net.

After the second goal, the teams made a number of substitutions. Australia did not stop pressing and in the 77th minute, the team got one goal back. Goodwin was the first to pick up the rebound outside the penalty area and take a one-touch shot. The ball ricocheted off Fernandes and flew into the far corner of the net. The ball was eventually recorded by an Argentine defender. In 81 minutes, Australia came close to scoring a second goal.

Argentina vs Australia full-time results

Argentina Score Australia L. Messi 35′ 1 – 0 J. Álvarez 57′ 2 – 0 2 – 1 E. Fernández (OG) 77′

Argentina vs Australia confirmed lineups:

Argentina XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Gomez, Messi, Alvarez.

Australia XI: Ryan; Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Behich; Mooy, Irvine, McGree, Baccus; Duke, Leckie.