Argentina vs Croatia Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Argentina 3 – 0 Croatia
Competition: FIFA World Cup
Date: Tuesday, 13 December
Kick-off: 19:00 GMT
Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium
Attendance: 88,966
Argentina defeated Croatia in their World Cup 2022 semi-final today, on 13 December. The encounter at the Lusail Aykonic Stadium ended 3-0.
The Albiceleste took the lead in the 34th minute. Julian Alvarez was brought on for Dominic Livakovic and the Croatian goalkeeper fouled the Argentinian striker. The referee awarded a penalty, which Lionel Messi confidently converted.
Five minutes later, Alvarez doubled his side’s lead when he broke into the penalty area and headed the ball past Livakovic to make it 2-0. Midway through the second half, Alvarez sent the ball into Livakovic’s net for the double.
Argentina became the first team to reach the final. Croatia will fight for third place. In the other World Cup 2022 semi-final, the defending champions France will take on Morocco in the biggest surprise of the current competition. The fixture will take place on Wednesday, 14 December.
Watch Argentina vs Croatia highlights
FIFA: Argentina v Croatia | Semifinals | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ | Highlights
FOX Soccer: Argentina 3 – 0 Croatia | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Semifinals
Argentina vs Croatia full-time results
|Argentina
|Score
|Croatia
|L. Messi (PG) 34′
|1 – 0
|J. Álvarez 39′
|2 – 0
|J. Álvarez 69′
|3 – 0
Argentina vs Croatia confirmed lineups:
Argentina starting XI (4-4-2): 23. E. Martinez (GK) — 26. Molina, 13. Romero, 19. Otamendi, 3. Tagliafico — 7. De Paul, 24. E. Fernandez, 5. Paredes, 20. Mac Allister — 9. Alvarez, 10. Messi
Croatia starting XI (4-3-3): 1. Livakovic (GK) — 22. Juranovic, 6. Lovren, 20. Gvardiol, 19. Sosa — 10. Modric, 11. Brozovic, 8. Kovacic — 15. Pasalic, 9. Kramaric, 4. Perisic