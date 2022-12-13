Argentina vs Croatia Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Argentina 3 – 0 Croatia

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Tuesday, 13 December

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Attendance: 88,966

Argentina defeated Croatia in their World Cup 2022 semi-final today, on 13 December. The encounter at the Lusail Aykonic Stadium ended 3-0.

The Albiceleste took the lead in the 34th minute. Julian Alvarez was brought on for Dominic Livakovic and the Croatian goalkeeper fouled the Argentinian striker. The referee awarded a penalty, which Lionel Messi confidently converted.

Five minutes later, Alvarez doubled his side’s lead when he broke into the penalty area and headed the ball past Livakovic to make it 2-0. Midway through the second half, Alvarez sent the ball into Livakovic’s net for the double.

Argentina became the first team to reach the final. Croatia will fight for third place. In the other World Cup 2022 semi-final, the defending champions France will take on Morocco in the biggest surprise of the current competition. The fixture will take place on Wednesday, 14 December.

Watch Argentina vs Croatia highlights

FIFA: Argentina v Croatia | Semifinals | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ | Highlights

FOX Soccer: Argentina 3 – 0 Croatia | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Semifinals



Argentina vs Croatia full-time results

Argentina Score Croatia L. Messi (PG) 34′ 1 – 0 J. Álvarez 39′ 2 – 0 J. Álvarez 69′ 3 – 0

https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1602755492983738368

Argentina vs Croatia confirmed lineups:

Argentina starting XI (4-4-2): 23. E. Martinez (GK) — 26. Molina, 13. Romero, 19. Otamendi, 3. Tagliafico — 7. De Paul, 24. E. Fernandez, 5. Paredes, 20. Mac Allister — 9. Alvarez, 10. Messi

Croatia starting XI (4-3-3): 1. Livakovic (GK) — 22. Juranovic, 6. Lovren, 20. Gvardiol, 19. Sosa — 10. Modric, 11. Brozovic, 8. Kovacic — 15. Pasalic, 9. Kramaric, 4. Perisic