Argentina vs France Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Argentina is FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Champions

FINAL

Location: Lusail, Qatar

Lusail, Qatar Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Lusail Iconic Stadium Date: Sunday, 18 December

Sunday, 18 December Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Argentina wins the World Cup in 2022, their third World Cup gold medal. They previously won the tournament in 1978 and the 1986 World Cup. France has resigned as the reigning world champions.

The French team did not have a single shot on goal in the first half. Meanwhile, Angel de Maria did magic on the left flank of the Argentine side. First, he earned a penalty, which Lionel Messi scored with enviable coolness and accuracy, and then – after a pass from the same Messi – he scored himself.

With his 12th goal, Lionel Messi ranks among the top five goalscorers in World Cup history, catching up with the legendary Brazilian Pele.

The second half started the same way as the first. Until the 80th minute, the world champions were unable to do anything. In the 70th minute, the inconsolable and useless Griezmann went to the bench… However, France soon earned a penalty. And it was punched into the net by Mbappe with the same killer skill as Messi’s.

And then the teams switched places. France, Champions League and FIFA World Cup 2022 top scorer woke up and equalised.

In extra time, another miracle happened. The commentators were already calling it the best overtime in football history. Because Argentina, who had pulled themselves together, scored a hard-fought goal, of course, scored by the brilliant Messi.

Well, how did the French respond in the 115th minute? A penalty from the new genius Mbappe, who eventually scored a historic hat-trick. However, to increase the score even further, despite some exciting mutual attacks in the final minutes, one-on-one chances failed to produce a result.

Overall, the Argentine players were more accurate in the penalty shootout, 4-2. The victory, in our view, was entirely fair, especially as the great Messi would end his career as world champion – the only title Lionel had not previously won.

The 2022 World Cup broke the record for the best performance in world cup history thanks to their fine forwards.

Watch Argentina vs France highlights

FIFA: Argentina vs France | FINAL | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ | Highlights

FOX Soccer: Argentina P 3 – 3 France | 2022 FIFA World Cup | FINAL

FOX Soccer: Argentina celebrate after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup final



Argentina vs France full-time results

Argentina Score France L. Messi (PG) 23′ 1 – 0 Á. Di María 36′ 2 – 0 2 – 1 K. Mbappé (PG) 80′ 2 – 2 K. Mbappé 81′ L. Messi 108′ 3 – 2 3 – 3 K. Mbappé (PG) 118′

Argentina vs France confirmed lineups:

Argentina XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez.

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.