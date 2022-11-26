Argentina vs Mexico Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Argentina beat Mexico in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup Group C in Qatar. The encounter at the Lusail Stadium ended 2-0.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match Argentina vs Mexico

Lionel Messi scored the match’s first goal in the 64th minute. Then, in the 87th minute, midfielder Enzo Fernandez raised the score, with Messi assisting on the goal.

The 35-year-old forward is equal to Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of World Cup goals.

Argentina avoided early relegation from the 2022 World Cup, thanks to their victory over Mexico. The team climbed to second place in Group D (3 points). Poland is in first place after the second round (4 points), with Saudi Arabia in third place (3 points) and Mexico in fourth (1 point).

In the third and final round, the Argentinians take on Poland on 30 November, while Mexico will play Saudi Arabia on the same day.

When you score your first #FIFAWorldCup goal at 21 years old 🫶 pic.twitter.com/u0bdtxrpoo — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2022

Argentina vs Mexico confirmed lineups:

Argentina XI: Martínez; Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Acuña; De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Mac Allister; Messi; Di Maria, Lautaro Martínez

Mexico XI: Ochoa; K.Álvarez, Araújo, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo; Guardado, Herrera, Chávez; Lozano, Vega