Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Armenia vs. Turkey.
The EURO Qualification match Armenia vs Turkey live stream is set for Saturday, March 25 2023, at 17:00 UK time. Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht in Yerevan will host the event. Viaplay UK will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
What time is Armenia vs Turkey kick off?
- Competition: EURO Qualification
- Game Day: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht
Is Armenia vs Turkey on TV?
- UK: Viaplay UK
- USA: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Armenia: 1TV, Vivaro Sports
Where and how to watch Armenia live
