Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Armenia vs. Turkey.

The EURO Qualification match Armenia vs Turkey live stream is set for Saturday, March 25 2023, at 17:00 UK time. Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht in Yerevan will host the event. Viaplay UK will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

What time is Armenia vs Turkey kick off?

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Saturday, March 25, 2023

17:00 UK Time Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht

Is Armenia vs Turkey on TV?

UK: Viaplay UK

Optus Sport Armenia: 1TV, Vivaro Sports

Where and how to watch Armenia live

