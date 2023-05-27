Here’s how to watch the Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live stream online, wherever you are.

The live stream of the Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Nottingham is set for Sunday, 28 May 2023, at 16:30 UK time. Selhurst Park in London will host the event. Peacock will air the Premier League match live.

When is the next Crystal Palace game on TV?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Kick-off: 16:30 UK Time

16:30 UK Time Stadium: Selhurst Park, London

What channel is the Crystal Palace vs Nottingham on

UK:

USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Crystal Palace streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Crystal Palace live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.