Roma 1 – 0 Bologna
Competition: Italian Serie A
Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Kick-off: 15:30 UK Time
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Roma

RomaScoreBologna
L. Pellegrini (PG) 6′1 – 0

