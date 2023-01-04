HomeVideoAston Villa vs Wolves Highlights

Aston Villa vs Wolves Highlights

By Time Soccer

Aston Villa 1 – 1 Wolves
Competition: Premier League
Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

Watch Aston Villa vs Wolves Highlights



Aston VillaScoreWolves
0 – 1Daniel Podence 12′
D. Ings 78′1 – 1

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2023 Time Soccer