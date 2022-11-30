Australia vs Denmark Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Australia 1 – 0 Denmark

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group D

Date: Wednesday, 30th November 2022

Kick-off: 3:00 pm UK time

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

Attendance: 44,325

Australia ended their group stage final in Group D with a narrow victory over Denmark.

Kasper Hjulmand’s men kept the initiative but could not turn their advantage into goals before half-time. Much of the credit for that went to the Australians as well. They acted extremely co-ordinately in defence.

However, Australia started the second half more actively, taking two corners. However, the Danes responded with a dangerous free-kick by Eriksen from an angle and missed the goal. The Europeans got involved in the attack and missed a break from their opponents.

In the 60th minute, the Australians seized the ball at the penalty line and unleashed a counterattack. McGree crossed to Leckie, who ran at two defenders from the centre of the pitch, looped his opponent into the penalty area and shot low at the far corner of the net.

The Danish teams tried to change the flow of things. But it was not enough for them. In fact, the Danes did not create any real scoring opportunities before the final whistle and deservedly leave the tournament. On the other hand, Australia will be waiting for Group C winners in the 1/8 finals.

Watch Australia vs Denmark highlights

Australia vs Denmark full-time results

Australia Score Denmark M. Leckie 60′ 1 – 0

Australia vs Denmark confirmed lineups:

Australia (4-4-1-1): 1. Ryan (GK) – 2 Degenek, 19. Souttar, 4. Rowles, 16. Behich – 13. Mooy – 22. Irvine, 14. McGree, 7. Leckie, 23. Goodwin – 15. Duke

Denmark (3-4-3):1. Schmeichel (GK) — 2. Andersen, 6. A. Christensen, 5. Maehle — 13. Kristensen, 23. Hojbjerg, 7. Jensen, 10. Eriksen — 9. Braithwaite, 11. Skov Olsen, 25. Lindstrom