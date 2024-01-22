BBC The Women’s Football Show Highlights – 21/01/2024

Highlights from the weekend’s Barclays Women’s Super League matches as Manchester United travel to Chelsea, Liverpool visit Manchester City and West Ham host Tottenham. The other fixtures are Arsenal v Everton, Brighton v Bristol City and Leicester v Aston Villa.
The Women’s Football Show on BBC. A weekly television show dedicated to highlighting the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL).
Airs on BBC One and BBC Red Button on Sundays, typically at 10:00 PM UK time.
- Features:
- Highlights from the latest WSL matches, showcasing goals, saves, and key moments.
- Analysis from experts and former players, discussing tactics, performances, and league standings.
- Interviews with players, managers, and other figures in the women’s football world.
- News updates on the WSL, other women’s football competitions, and broader issues in the sport.