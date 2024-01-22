BBC The Women’s Football Show Highlights – 21/01/2024

Highlights from the weekend’s Barclays Women’s Super League matches as Manchester United travel to Chelsea, Liverpool visit Manchester City and West Ham host Tottenham. The other fixtures are Arsenal v Everton, Brighton v Bristol City and Leicester v Aston Villa.

The Women’s Football Show on BBC. A weekly television show dedicated to highlighting the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL).

Airs on BBC One and BBC Red Button on Sundays, typically at 10:00 PM UK time.