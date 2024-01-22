HomeVideo

BBC The Women’s Football Show Highlights – 21/01/2024

By James Gardiner
Highlights from the weekend’s Barclays Women’s Super League matches as Manchester United travel to Chelsea, Liverpool visit Manchester City and West Ham host Tottenham. The other fixtures are Arsenal v Everton, Brighton v Bristol City and Leicester v Aston Villa.


The Women’s Football Show on BBC. A weekly television show dedicated to highlighting the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL).
Airs on BBC One and BBC Red Button on Sundays, typically at 10:00 PM UK time.

  • Features:
    • Highlights from the latest WSL matches, showcasing goals, saves, and key moments.
    • Analysis from experts and former players, discussing tactics, performances, and league standings.
    • Interviews with players, managers, and other figures in the women’s football world.
    • News updates on the WSL, other women’s football competitions, and broader issues in the sport.
