Belgium vs Canada Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Belgium beat Canada 1-0 in the group-stage match of the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match Belgium vs Canada

Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi scored the winning goal at the end of the first half.

The Canadians had a great chance to open the scoring, but Canadian striker Alphonso Davies failed to convert a penalty kick at the start of the first half: his shot was blocked by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Belgium took a 3-point lead into Group F. Canada is in last place, behind Morocco and Croatia, with 1 point each.

Belgium vs Canada confirmed lineups:

Belgium XI (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Catsagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E Hazard; Batshuayi

Canada XI (3-4-2-1): Borjan; Johnston, Steven Vitoria, K Miller; Hoilett, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Laryea; Buchanan, Davies; David