Here’s how to watch Belgium vs Estonia live stream online today, wherever you are.

Follow the EURO Qualification match Belgium vs Estonia live stream is set for Tuesday, 3 September 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussel will host the event. The EURO Qualification game will be broadcast live on Viaplay in the UK.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Tuesday, 12 September 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussel

Where to watch Belgium vs Estonia on TV

UK:

USA: VIX

VIX Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Belgium: La Une, Sporza, VTM

How to watch Belgium live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Belgium live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.