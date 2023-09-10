Here’s how to watch Belgium vs Estonia live stream online today, wherever you are.
Follow the EURO Qualification match Belgium vs Estonia live stream is set for Tuesday, 3 September 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussel will host the event. The EURO Qualification game will be broadcast live on Viaplay in the UK.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: EURO Qualification
- Game Day: Tuesday, 12 September 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussel
Where to watch Belgium vs Estonia on TV
- UK:
- USA: VIX
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Belgium: La Une, Sporza, VTM
How to watch Belgium live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Belgium live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial