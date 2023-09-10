HomeVideoWhat channel is Belgium vs Estonia match on? Kick-off...

What channel is Belgium vs Estonia match on? Kick-off time and stream info

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:
Less than 1 min.

Here’s how to watch Belgium vs Estonia live stream online today, wherever you are.

Belgium vs Estonia

Follow the EURO Qualification match Belgium vs Estonia live stream is set for Tuesday, 3 September 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussel will host the event. The EURO Qualification game will be broadcast live on Viaplay in the UK.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Tuesday, 12 September 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussel

Where to watch Belgium vs Estonia on TV

  • UK: 
  • USA: VIX
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Belgium: La Une, Sporza, VTM

How to watch Belgium live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Belgium live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
