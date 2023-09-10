Looking for an Bolivia vs Argentina live stream? With our helpful instructions, we’ve got you covered.

The WC Qualification South America match Bolivia vs Argentina live stream is set for Tuesday, 12 September 2023, at 21:00 UK time. Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz will host the event. UNIVERSO will air the WC Qualification South America match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Bolivia vs Argentina date & kick-off time

Competition: WC Qualification South America

WC Qualification South America Game Day: Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Tuesday, 12 September 2023 Kick-off: 21:00 UK Time

21:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz

Where to watch Bolivia vs Argentina

UK:

USA: UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO Canada:

Australia:

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Where and how to watch Argentina live

