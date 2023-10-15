Bosnia vs Portugal Live: How to watch online, stream link, TV channel, kick-off time

Portugal, who have already secured their qualification, will aim to extend their winning streak to eight consecutive victories in Group J as they continue their Euro 2024 qualification campaign against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday night.
Portugal secured their spot in the finals with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Friday. In contrast, Bosnia-Herzegovina sits in fourth place in the group with nine points, having won three and lost four of their seven matches in Group J.
They are currently four points behind second-placed Slovakia, with both teams having played the same number of matches. This leaves Bosnia-Herzegovina with a chance to claim the second spot in the group.
Bosnia vs Portugal date & kick-off time
- Competition: EURO Qualification
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica
Where to watch Bosnia vs Portugal
- UK: Viaplay UK
- USA: ViX, Fubo Sports Network
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Portugal: RTP 1, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: Moja TV, BHT 1
Predicted starting lineups
Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:
Sehic; Dedic, Barisic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Pjanic, Cimirot; Stevanovic, Rahmanovic, Demirovic; Dzeko
Portugal possible starting lineup:
Costa; Semedo, Inacio, Dias, Dalot; Vitinha, R. Neves, Fernandes; Felix, Ramos, Jota