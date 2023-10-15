Bosnia vs Portugal Live: How to watch online, stream link, TV channel, kick-off time

Portugal, who have already secured their qualification, will aim to extend their winning streak to eight consecutive victories in Group J as they continue their Euro 2024 qualification campaign against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday night.

Stadion Bilino Polje

Portugal secured their spot in the finals with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Friday. In contrast, Bosnia-Herzegovina sits in fourth place in the group with nine points, having won three and lost four of their seven matches in Group J.

They are currently four points behind second-placed Slovakia, with both teams having played the same number of matches. This leaves Bosnia-Herzegovina with a chance to claim the second spot in the group.

Bosnia vs Portugal date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica

Where to watch Bosnia vs Portugal

UK: Viaplay UK

Viaplay UK USA: ViX, Fubo Sports Network

ViX, Fubo Sports Network Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Portugal: RTP 1, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play

RTP 1, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play Bosnia and Herzegovina: Moja TV, BHT 1

Where and how to watch Portugal live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Portugal live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Predicted starting lineups

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Sehic; Dedic, Barisic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Pjanic, Cimirot; Stevanovic, Rahmanovic, Demirovic; Dzeko

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Semedo, Inacio, Dias, Dalot; Vitinha, R. Neves, Fernandes; Felix, Ramos, Jota