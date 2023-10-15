HomeVideoBosnia vs Portugal Live: How to watch online, stream...

Bosnia vs Portugal Live: How to watch online, stream link, TV channel, kick-off time

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:
1 min.

Portugal, who have already secured their qualification, will aim to extend their winning streak to eight consecutive victories in Group J as they continue their Euro 2024 qualification campaign against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday night.

Stadion Bilino Polje
Stadion Bilino Polje

Portugal secured their spot in the finals with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Friday. In contrast, Bosnia-Herzegovina sits in fourth place in the group with nine points, having won three and lost four of their seven matches in Group J.

They are currently four points behind second-placed Slovakia, with both teams having played the same number of matches. This leaves Bosnia-Herzegovina with a chance to claim the second spot in the group.

Bosnia vs Portugal date & kick-off time

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica

Where to watch Bosnia vs Portugal

  • UK: Viaplay UK
  • USA: ViX, Fubo Sports Network
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Portugal: RTP 1, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: Moja TV, BHT 1

Where and how to watch Portugal live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Portugal live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Predicted starting lineups

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:
Sehic; Dedic, Barisic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Pjanic, Cimirot; Stevanovic, Rahmanovic, Demirovic; Dzeko

Portugal possible starting lineup:
Costa; Semedo, Inacio, Dias, Dalot; Vitinha, R. Neves, Fernandes; Felix, Ramos, Jota

Time Soccerhttps://www.timesoccer.co
ABOUT US: Time Soccer is a collective of talented individuals with a shared passion for football. Each team member brings a unique perspective and skill set to the table. EXPERTISE: With diverse backgrounds and expertise, the Time Soccer team provides insightful analysis, captivating narratives, and up-to-date coverage of various sports. From major tournaments to local leagues, they bring to readers comprehensive and engaging content that celebrates the world of sports.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

© 2007-2023 Time Soccer