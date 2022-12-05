Brazil vs South Korea Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Brazil 4 – 1 South Korea

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Monday, 5 December

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Attendance: 44,089

The South Koreans confidently started the match and played the first five minutes with the Brazilians as equals. But then, when Rafinha shot into the penalty area, Vinicius Júnior was completely alone. He had plenty of time, tucked the ball in and scored. Four minutes later, Jung Woo-Yeon fouled against Risharlison in his own penalty area and Neymar confidently converted the penalty. Less than a third of the half, the score was 2-0 in favour of the Brazilians.

The Brazilians began to play on the counterattack and, at the end of the second third of the half, performed a superb combination. Risharlison went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and calmly shot the ball into the corner of the net.

36th minute and another Brazilian counterattack. Vinicius Júnior dribbled down the left flank and scooped the ball into the centre of the penalty area, where Lucas Paqueta ran in and shot into the corner, increasing his team’s lead. Six shots on target resulted in four goals and the second half became a formality.

The South Korean players made no attempt to reduce the gap in the scoreline. Finally, the Asian side got their way and did so beautifully. Midfielder Paik Seung-ho got the ball into the corner of the net. The South Koreans were delighted to have scored a deserved goal. The Brazilian team would play the Croatians in the quarterfinals.

Watch Brazil vs South Korea highlights

Brazil vs South Korea full-time results

Brazil Score South Korea Vinícius Júnior 7′ 1 – 0 Neymar (PG) 13′ 2 – 0 Richarlison 29′ 3 – 0 Lucas Paquetá 36′ 4 – 0 4 – 1 Paik Seung-Ho 76′

Brazil vs South Korea confirmed lineups:

Brazil starting XI (4-2-3-1): 1. Alisson (GK) — 14. Militao, 3. Thiago Silva, 4. Marquinhos, 2. Danilo — 7. Paqueta, 5. Casemiro — 11. Raphinha, 21. Rodrygo, 20. Vinicius Jr. — 9. Richarlison

South Korea starting XI (4-2-3-1): 1. Kim Seung-gyu (GK) — 15. Kim Moon-hwan, 4. Kim Min-jae, 19. Kim Young-gwon, 3. Kim Jin-su — 5. Jung Woo-young, 6. Hwang In-beom — 11. Hwang Hee-chan, 10. Lee Jae-sung, 7. Son Heung-min — 9. Cho Gue-sung