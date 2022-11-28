Brazil vs Switzerland Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Brazil 1 – 0 Switzerland

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group G

Date: Monday, 28th November 2022

Kick-off: 4:00 pm UK time

Venue: Stadium 974

Attendance: 44,089

The first half ended with the dominance of Brazil’s players, who had four shots on goal, two of which were on target against Jan Sommer. Switzerland, meanwhile, did not have a single shot on goal but had control of the ball 46% of the game time.

Switzerland took the lead for a while in the second half but failed in midfield in the 64th minute and conceded a dangerous attack, ending with a goal from Vinicius. However, after a replay review, the goal was cancelled due to an offside call. The Brazil players managed to get on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute when, following a masterful combination, Casemiro netted the ball against Jan Sommer. The goal was a victorious one for Brazil – 1-0.

The match ended with Brazil winning 6 points to take the top spot in Group G, guaranteeing the team a play-off place in the tournament. Switzerland, who had 3 points, remained in second place.

Watch Brazil vs Switzerland highlights

Brazil vs Switzerland full-time results

Brazil Score Switzerland Casemiro 83′ 1 – 0

https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1597289009369137152

Brazil vs Switzerland confirmed lineups:

Brazil XI: Alisson (GK) — 14. Eder Militao, 4. Marquinhos, 3. Silva, 6. Alex Sandro — 8. Fred, 5. Casemiro, 7. Paqueta — 11. Raphinha, 9. Richarlison, 20. Vinicius Jr

Switzerland XI: Sommer (GK) — 3. Widmer, 5. Akanji, 4. Elvedi 13. Rodriguez — 8. Freuler, 10. Xhaka — 25. Rieder, 15. Sow, 17. Vargas — 7. Embolo