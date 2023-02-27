All the key details as Burnley vs. Fleetwood Town in the English FA Cup on Wednesday.
Follow the English FA Cup match Burnley vs Fleetwood Town live stream is set for Wednesday, 1 March 2023, at 19:30 UK Time. Turf Moor in Burnley will host the event. The FA Cup game will be broadcasted live on BBC iPlayer in the UK.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: English FA Cup
- Game Day: Wednesday, 1 March 2023
- Kick-off: 19:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Turf Moor, Burnley
When is Burnley vs Fleetwood Town?
- UK: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus
- Australia: Paramount+
Where and how to watch Burnley vs Fleetwood Town live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US Only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial