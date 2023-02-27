All the key details as Burnley vs. Fleetwood Town in the English FA Cup on Wednesday.

Follow the English FA Cup match Burnley vs Fleetwood Town live stream is set for Wednesday, 1 March 2023, at 19:30 UK Time. Turf Moor in Burnley will host the event. The FA Cup game will be broadcasted live on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: English FA Cup

English FA Cup Game Day: Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Wednesday, 1 March 2023 Kick-off: 19:30 UK Time

19:30 UK Time Stadium: Turf Moor, Burnley

When is Burnley vs Fleetwood Town?

UK: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus

Sportsnet Now Plus Australia: Paramount+

Where and how to watch Burnley vs Fleetwood Town live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.