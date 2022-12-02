Cameroon vs Brazil Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Cameroon 1 – 0 Brazil

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group G

Date: Friday, 2nd December 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Attendance: 88,966

The final group stage match at the World Cup in Qatar took place today, December 2, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Group G opponents Cameroon and Brazil were facing off. The Cameroonians claimed a 1-0 win.

In the 53rd minute Brazilian left-back Alex Telles was forced off the field. A few minutes earlier the player had already taken a break after an injury but could continue playing for a short time. He was replaced by PSG defender Marquinhos. Telles left the pitch in tears, covering his eyes with his shirt.

The single goal of the match was scored in the 90+3rd minute: Vincent Aboubakar headed the ball in from the flank, took his shirt off, received a yellow card for it and was sent off for a second yellow card.

Brazil are seven points clear of first place in the World Cup play-offs. Tite’s side will play South Korea in the 1/8 finals.

Watch Cameroon vs Brazil highlights

Cameroon vs Brazil full-time results

Cameroon Score Brazil V. Aboubakar 90’+2 1 – 0

Cameroon vs Brazil confirmed lineups:

Cameroon (4-3-3): 16-Epassy (GK) — 19-Fai, 4-Wooh, 24-Ebosse, 3-N’Koulou, 25-Tolo — 8-Anguissa, 15-Kunde, 6-Ngamaleu — 20-Mbeumo, 10-Aboubakar 13-Choupo-Moting

Brazil (4-3-3): 23-Ederson (GK) — 13-Dani Alves, 14-Militao, 24-Bremer, 16-Alex Telles — 8-Fred, 15-Fabinho — 19-Antony, 21-Rodrygo, 26-Martinelli — 18-Gabriel Jesus