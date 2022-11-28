Cameroon 3 – 3 Serbia

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group G

Date: Monday, 28th November 2022

Kick-off: 10:00 am UK time

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

Attendance: 44,325

Serbia played out a 3-3 draw against Cameroon in the second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage.

Cameroon’s main goalkeeper Andre Onana was withdrawn after a conflict with the coach over tactics, and he was not included in the entry form.

Jean-Charles Castelletto opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Strahinja Pavlović and Sergej Milinković-Savić each scored in added time in the first half. Aleksandar Mitrović sealed the Serbian lead in the 53rd minute.

But the Cameroonians got back into the game in the middle of the second half – Vincent Aboubakar scored in the 63rd minute, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored in the 66th.

The teams scored their first points each at the World Cup. Brazil and Switzerland, who have three points each, will play today.

Watch Cameroon vs Serbia highlights

Cameroon vs Serbia full-time results

Cameroon Score Serbia J. Castelletto 29′ 1 – 0 ﻿ ﻿ 1 – 1 S. Pavlović 45’+1 1 – 2 S. Milinković-Savić 45’+3 1 – 3 A. Mitrović 53′ V. Aboubakar 63′ 2 – 3 E. Choupo-Moting 66′ 3 – 3

https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1597198912560824320

Cameroon vs Serbia confirmed line-ups:

Cameroon starting XI: Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo, Zambo, Kunde, Hongla, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi.

Serbia starting XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Lukic, Maksimovic, Kostic, Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic