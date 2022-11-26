Netherlands will face Qatar in their World Cup Group A match on Monday, 29 November 2022, at 15:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Netherlands vs Qatar live stream free online.

Netherlands vs Qatar: Noa Lang and Ismaeel Mohammad

In the second leg, Qatar scored their first goal in World Cup history, but they were not able to do more. The loss to Senegal and zero points left the hosts with no chance of qualifying from the group. And the game against the nominal favourite in the quartet is ahead.

Despite their status, the Dutch have not yet solved their first challenge of the tournament. A draw against Ecuador has prevented the Netherlands from securing a place in the 1/8 finals. Now, they need to avoid losing to Qatar. It might seem simple, but real miracles happen in the last rounds of the World Cup group stages. The question is whether the Dutch will be motivated to win or underestimate their modest opponents.

There is little doubt that the Netherlands will go forward from the first minutes and try to secure themselves an early exit to the 1/8th final. The experience of scoring in the opening stages is fresh in our minds as Gakpo scored for Ecuador in the sixth minute.

What time is the Netherlands vs Qatar World Cup match?

Group A

Location: Al Khor, Qatar

Al Khor, Qatar Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt Stadium Date: Tuesday, 29 November

Tuesday, 29 November Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

What TV channel is Netherlands vs Qatar on?

Where to watch Netherlands vs Qatar on TV in the UK:

STV Player, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITVX

Where to watch Netherlands vs Qatar on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Netherlands vs Qatar on TV in Canada

TSN.ca, TSN App, TSN1, RDS, TSN4, RDS App, TSN5, TSN3

How to watch the Netherlands vs Qatar live stream free

The Netherlands vs Qatar live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Netherlands squad

Head coach: Louis van Gaal

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen)

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax). Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas), Noa Lang (Club Brugge)

Qatar squad

Head coach: Felix Sanchez