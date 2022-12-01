Canada vs Morocco Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Canada 1 – 2 Morocco

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group F

Date: Thursday, 1st December 2022

Kick-off: 3:00 pm UK time

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

Attendance: 44,400

Doha played host to Morocco’s 2-1 win over Canada in the third World Cup group stage round.

Morocco became one of the discoveries of the Qatar World Cup. The Africans beat the Canadians in their last match of the group stage.

Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Neciri scored the goals for the Moroccan side in the 4th and 23rd minutes. The Canadians scored their goal thanks to an auto-goal from Nayef Aguerd.

Thanks to this win, the Moroccans qualified for the World Cup play-offs from first place in Group F with 7 points. Canada finished the World Cup without a single point.

Watch Canada vs Morocco highlights

Canada vs Morocco full-time results

Canada Score Morocco 0 – 1 H. Ziyech 4′ 0 – 2 Y. En-Nesyri 23′ N. Aguerd (OG) 40′ 1 – 2

Canada vs Morocco confirmed lineups:

Starting Canada XI: Borjan; Johnston, Adehugbe, Miller, Vitoria; Hoilett, Buchannan, Haye; Davies, Larin, Osorio

Starting Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal