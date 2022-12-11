HomeVideoAston Villa vs Chelsea Highlights Aston Villa vs Chelsea Highlights By Time Soccer Dec 11, 2022 Aston Villa 1 – 0 ChelseaCompetition: Premier LeagueDate: Sunday, 11 December 2022Kick-off: 14:10 UK timeVenue: Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea Highlights Aston VillaScoreChelseaJ. McGinn 7′1 – 0 TagsAston VillaChelseahighlightspopular Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Upcoming Matches How to watch France vs Morocco Live Stream on TV Dec 11, 2022 How to watch Argentina vs Croatia Live Stream on TV Dec 11, 2022 Sunderland vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time Dec 2, 2022 World Cup 2022 TV Schedule: UK & USA Channel, Dates and... Dec 6, 2022 2022 Qatar World Cup Stadiums: Map, photos, capacities & host cities Nov 25, 2022 Latest Highlights Liverpool vs Lyon Highlights England vs France Highlights: Score, Result, Videos Real Betis vs Manchester United Highlights Morocco vs Portugal Highlights: Score, Result, Videos Netherlands vs Argentina Highlights: Score, Result, Videos Croatia vs Brazil Highlights: Score, Result, Videos Load more