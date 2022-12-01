Costa Rica vs Germany Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Costa Rica 2 – 4 Germany
Competition: FIFA World Cup Group E
Date: Thursday, 1st December 2022
Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium
Attendance: 68,895
Germany defeated Costa Rica in the third leg of Group E of the 2022 World Cup. The encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium ended 4-2.
In the first half, Serge Gnabry opened the scoring in the 10th minute following a pass from David Raum.
In the second half, Costa Rica’s midfielder Yeltsin Tejeda equalized in the 58th minute. Then, in the 70th, Costa Rica took the lead thanks to a Juan Pablo Vargas goal.
Three minutes later, Germany midfielder Kai Havertz scored after coming on as a substitute. In the 85th minute, Havertz sealed the double. The final score was decided by the German team forward Niclas Füllkrug – 4:2.
In the other game of Group E, Spain lost to Japan (1-2). Thus, Japan (6 points) and Spain (4 points) are tied for first place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs. Germany finished third (4 points), behind Spain in terms of goals scored. Costa Rica (3 points) finished fourth in Group E.
In the 1/8 finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Japan will play Croatia and Spain will play Morocco.
Watch Costa Rica vs Germany highlights
Costa Rica vs Germany full-time results
|Costa Rica
|Score
|Germany
|0 – 1
|S. Gnabry 10′
|Y. Tejeda 58′
|1 – 1
|J. Vargas 70′
|2 – 1
|2 – 2
|K. Havertz 73′
|2 – 3
|K. Havertz 85′
|2 – 4
|N. Füllkrug 89′
Costa Rica vs Germany confirmed lineups:
Costa Rica XI: Navas, Fuller, Duarte, Waston, Vargas, Oviedo, Tejeda, Aguilera, Borges, Venegas, Campbell
Germany XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Sule, Raum, Goretzka, Gundogan, Sane, Musiala, Gnabry, Muller