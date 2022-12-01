Costa Rica vs Germany Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Costa Rica 2 – 4 Germany

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group E

Date: Thursday, 1st December 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Attendance: 68,895

Germany defeated Costa Rica in the third leg of Group E of the 2022 World Cup. The encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium ended 4-2.

In the first half, Serge Gnabry opened the scoring in the 10th minute following a pass from David Raum.

In the second half, Costa Rica’s midfielder Yeltsin Tejeda equalized in the 58th minute. Then, in the 70th, Costa Rica took the lead thanks to a Juan Pablo Vargas goal.

Three minutes later, Germany midfielder Kai Havertz scored after coming on as a substitute. In the 85th minute, Havertz sealed the double. The final score was decided by the German team forward Niclas Füllkrug – 4:2.

In the other game of Group E, Spain lost to Japan (1-2). Thus, Japan (6 points) and Spain (4 points) are tied for first place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs. Germany finished third (4 points), behind Spain in terms of goals scored. Costa Rica (3 points) finished fourth in Group E.

In the 1/8 finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Japan will play Croatia and Spain will play Morocco.

Watch Costa Rica vs Germany highlights

Costa Rica vs Germany full-time results

Costa Rica Score Germany 0 – 1 S. Gnabry 10′ Y. Tejeda 58′ 1 – 1 J. Vargas 70′ 2 – 1 2 – 2 K. Havertz 73′ 2 – 3 K. Havertz 85′ 2 – 4 N. Füllkrug 89′

Costa Rica vs Germany confirmed lineups:

Costa Rica XI: Navas, Fuller, Duarte, Waston, Vargas, Oviedo, Tejeda, Aguilera, Borges, Venegas, Campbell

Germany XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Sule, Raum, Goretzka, Gundogan, Sane, Musiala, Gnabry, Muller