Croatia vs Belgium Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Croatia 0 – 0 Belgium

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group F

Date: Thursday, 1st December 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Attendance: 45,032

Croatia and Belgium failed to score against each other in Qatar’s third-round match of the 2022 World Cup.

After a video review in the 18th minute of the match, a Belgian penalty was cancelled for offside: Croatian defender Dejan Lovren’s shoulder was several centimetres in front of the Belgian player. In the second half Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku failed to hit the empty net several times. In the 90th minute, Lukaku failed to lock up a Thorgan Hazard pass to the Croatian team’s far corner.

After the third round, Croatia had five points, while Belgium had four. The Balkan team managed to qualify for the World Cup play-offs from second place in Group F, while the Belgian national team finished third in the group and will miss out on the knock-out stage of the tournament in Qatar.

Watch Croatia vs Belgium highlights

Croatia vs Belgium full-time results

Saudi Arabia Score Mexico 0 – 1 H. Martín 47′ 0 – 2 L. Chávez 52′ Salem Al Dawsari 90’+5 1 – 2

Belgium can't believe they're not in front 🤯 pic.twitter.com/r4V9o7DvxW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 1, 2022

Croatia vs Belgium confirmed lineups:

Croatia starting lineup (4-3-3): 1-Livakovic — 22-Juranovic, 6-Lovren, 20-Gvardiol, 19-Sosa — 10-Modric, 11-Brozovic, 8-Kovacic — 14-Livaja, 9-Kramaric, 4-Perisic

Belgium starting lineup (3-4-2-1): 1-Courtois — 19-Dendoncker, 2-Alderweireld, 5-Vertonghen, — 15-Meunier, 6-Witsel 7-De Bruyne, 21-Castagne — 17-Trossard, 11-Carrasco — 14-Mertens