Croatia vs Brazil Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Croatia P 1 – 1 Brazil

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Friday, 9 December

Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Venue: Education City Stadium

Attendance: 44,667

The first World Cup quarter-final match in Qatar ended with Croatia’s victory over Brazil in the post-match eleven penalty shoot-out.

The first half ended with zeros on the scoreboard, with the teams having almost equal possession percentages. In the second half, the Croats were more frequent in front of Alisson Becker’s goal, but neither side could get the ball into the net.

The game went into extra time with Neymar scoring in the 106th minute. The goal was a record for Neymar personally. The 30-year-old Brazilian equalled Pele in goals for the national team. Neymar now has 77 goals in 124 games while Pele has 77 goals in 92 games.

Three minutes before the final whistle, Croatia equalised thanks to a goal from Bruno Petkovic and converted a penalty shoot-out.

In the semi-final, Croatia will play the winner of the Netherlands-Argentina pairing, who meet later today.

Watch Croatia vs Brazil highlights

FIFA: Croatia v Brazil | Quarterfinal | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ | Highlights

FOX Soccer: Croatia P 1 – 1 Brazil | Copa Mundial FIFA 2022 ⚽ Resumen del partido



Croatia vs Brazil full-time results

Croatia Score Brazil 0 – 1 Neymar 105’+1 B. Petković 116′ 1 – 1

BUILD DOMINIK LIVAKOVIC A STATUE IN CROATIA 🇭🇷



No keeper has made more saves than him at the World Cup 🧤 pic.twitter.com/INzKxq00cd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 9, 2022

Croatia vs Brazil confirmed lineups:

Croatia starting XI (4-3-3): 1. Livakovic (GK) — 22. Juranovic, 6. Lovren, 20. Gvardiol, 19. Sosa — 10. Modric, 11. Brozovic, 8. Kovacic — 9. Kramaric, 16. Pasalic, 4. Perisic.

Brazil starting XI (4-2-3-1): 1. Alisson (GK) — 14. Eder Militao, 4. Marquinhos, 3. Silva, 2. Danilo — 5. Casemiro, 7. Paqueta — 11. Raphinha, 10. Neymar, 20. Vinicius Jr — 9. Richarlison