Croatia vs Morocco Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Croatia 2 – 1 Morocco

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Saturday, 15 December

Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Attendance: 68,895

Croatia beat Morocco in the third-place match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Croatian team won 2-1.

All the goals were scored in the first half. Croatia’s defender Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring in the 7th minute of the game. At the age of 20 years, Guardiol became the youngest scorer in the history of Croatia at the World Cup.

But Ashraf Dari (Morocco) scored the equaliser in the 9th minute to make it 1-1.

Croatian striker Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal in the 42nd minute.

Croatia won their second consecutive World Cup medal. At the 2018 World Cup, they lost in the final to France (2-4).

The Croats also won bronze medals in the 1998 World Cup in France.

Despite the defeat, Morocco has achieved the best result in their history. It was also the first team from Africa to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Watch Croatia vs Morocco highlights

FIFA: Croatia vs Morocco | Semifinals | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ | Highlights

FOX Soccer: Croatia 2 – 1 Morocco | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Semifinals



Croatia vs Morocco full-time results

Croatia Score Morocco J. Gvardiol 7′ 1 – 0 1 – 1 A. Dari 9′ M. Oršić 42′ 2 – 1

Croatia vs Morocco confirmed lineups:

Croatia XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric, Marko Livaja, Mislav Orsic, Andrej Kramaric

Morocco XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Yahya Attiat-Allah, Bilal El Khannouss, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri