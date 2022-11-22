Denmark vs Tunisia Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

The Qatar World Cup group stage 1st round match between Denmark and Tunisia ended. The teams played at the Education City stadium in Rayyan. The game was officiated by a team of referees headed by César Arturo Ramos of Mexico. The final whistle indicated a 0-0 draw.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match Denmark vs Tunisia

Tunisian forward Issam Jebali ran towards the goal in the 23rd minute and overcame Kasper Schmeichel, but the referee called for offside. Before the break, the African side had a few more chances to open the scoring but failed to do so.

In the second half, Danish forward Andreas Skov Olsen’s goal was called off by the referee due to offside. The result was a 0-0 draw.

Denmark vs Tunisia lineups

Denmark XI (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Kjaer, Andersen, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojberg, Delaney, Maehle; Olsen, Dolberg, Eriksen

Tunisia XI (3-4-2-1): Dahmen; Talbi, Meriah, Bronn; Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Slimane, Msakni; Jebali