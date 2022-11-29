Ecuador vs Senegal Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Ecuador 1 – 2 Senegal

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group A

Date: Tuesday, 29th November 2022

Kick-off: 3:00 pm UK time

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

Attendance: 45,857

Senegal ended with a hard-fought victory against Ecuador in the third round of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Africans took the initiative in the opening stages of the game. Already in the opening ten minutes, the Senegalese team missed two opportunities.

Hincapié knocked down Sarr in his own penalty area, and a penalty kick was awarded. The injured man himself executed the penalty and opened the scoring with an accurate shot under the bar.

The second 45 minutes began with the Ecuadorian attack, and the Latin Americans got their way in the 68th minute.

The victory saw Senegal finish second in Group A and qualify for the World Cup play-offs. They will face the winner of quartet B.

Ecuador vs Senegal full-time results

Ecuador Score Senegal 0 – 1 I. Sarr (PG) 44′ M. Caicedo 67′ 1 – 1 1 – 2 K. Koulibaly 70′

A breathless finish is in the post 📬 pic.twitter.com/VwF6FEiW5n — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022

Ecuador vs Senegal confirmed lineups:

Ecuador (4-3-3): 1. Galindez (GK) — 17. Preciado, 2. F. Torres, 3. Hincapie, 7. Estupinan — 21. Franco, 8. Gruezo, 23. Caicedo — 19. Plata, 11. Estrada, 13. Valencia.

Senegal (4-2-3-1): 16. E. Mendy (GK) — 21. Sabaly, 3. Koulibaly, 14. Jakobs, 22. Diallo — 26. P Gueye, 5. I. Gueye — 11. P Ciss, 18. I. Sarr, 13. Ndiaye — 9. Dia