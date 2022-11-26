How to watch Ecuador vs Senegal Live Stream on TV

Ecuador will face Senegal in their World Cup Group A match on Tuesday, 29 November 2022, at 15:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Ecuador vs Senegal live stream free online.

Ecuador vs Senegal: Enner Valencia and Pape Abou Cisse

There is a 99% chance that these teams will play for one of the playoff tickets, as the Netherlands are unlikely to lose to Qatar by two goals or more. Only in this scenario can the Ecuadorians and Senegalese step into the 1/8 finals together.

Ecuador is second in Group A with four points before the last matchday. They are second only to the Netherlands in fair play points – the rest are equal! The Ecuadorians only need to avoid losing to Senegal on Tuesday night to make the playoffs.

But for Senegal, a draw against Ecuador will only be enough to make the playoffs if the Netherlands lose to Qatar in a big way. A two-goal defeat by the Dutch might be enough for the Senegalese in their draw, but not necessarily – everything will depend directly on the number of goals scored. In general, they need to play to win.

What time is Ecuador vs Senegal World Cup match?

Group A

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium Date: Tuesday, 29 November

Tuesday, 29 November Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

What TV channel is Ecuador vs Senegal on?

Where to watch Ecuador vs Senegal on TV in the UK:

STV Player, ITV 4, ITVX

Where to watch Ecuador vs Senegal on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Ecuador vs Senegal on TV in Canada

TSN.ca, RDS App, RDS 2, TSN4, TSN App, TSN2

How to watch Ecuador vs Senegal live stream free

The Ecuador vs Senegal live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Ecuador squad

Head coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Goalkeepers : Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle), Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Hernan Galindez (Aucas).

: Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle), Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Hernan Galindez (Aucas). Defenders : Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Pervis Estupinan (Brighton), Angelo Preciado (Genk), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC), Felix Torres (Santos Laguna), William Pacho (Royal Antwerp).

: Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Pervis Estupinan (Brighton), Angelo Preciado (Genk), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC), Felix Torres (Santos Laguna), William Pacho (Royal Antwerp). Midfielders : Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Jose Cifuente (Los Angeles FC), Alan Franco (Talleres), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Angel Mena (Club Leon), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton), Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid), Romario Ibarra (Santos Laguna).

: Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Jose Cifuente (Los Angeles FC), Alan Franco (Talleres), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Angel Mena (Club Leon), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton), Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid), Romario Ibarra (Santos Laguna). Forwards: Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell’s Old Boys), Kevin Rodriguez (Imbabura), Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce).

Senegal squad

Head coach: Aliou Cisse