England vs France Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

England 1 – 2 France

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Saturday, 10 December

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Attendance: 68,895

France defeated England 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar. In the first half, the French scored after an accurate long-range shot by midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni.

In the second half, England was awarded a penalty kick, which was converted by striker Harry Kane. The goal was his 53rd in his national team career and tied Wayne Rooney for the most goalscoring record in England’s history.

The French won, however, thanks to a precise kick from Olivier Giroud, France’s all-time leading scorer. Forward Antoine Griezmann had two assists in the game, making him the best assist recipient in French history (28).

England had a chance to put the match into extra time when the main referee of the match awarded a second penalty to the English after a VAR check. Kane came to the ball again but missed the spot-kick this time.

France qualified for the semi-finals, where they will play Morocco on 14 December.

Watch England vs France highlights

FIFA: England v France | Quarterfinal | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ | Highlights

FOX Soccer: England 1 – 2 France | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Quarterfinals



England vs France full-time results

England Score France 0 – 1 A. Tchouaméni 17′ H. Kane (PG) 54′ 1 – 1 1 – 2 O. Giroud 78′

¡#FRA está en las Semifinales de la #CopaMundialFIFA! — Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 10, 2022

England vs France confirmed lineups:

England confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): 1. Pickford (GK) — 2. Walker, 5. Stones, 6. Maguire, 3. Shaw — 8. Henderson, 4. Rice, 22. Bellingham — 17. Saka, 9. Kane, 20. Foden.

France confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): 1. Lloris (GK) — 5. Kounde, 4. Varane, 18. Upamecano, 22. T. Hernandez — 8. Tchouameni, 14. Rabiot — 11. Dembele, 7. Greizmann, 10. Mbappe — 9. Giroud.