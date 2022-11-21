England vs Iran Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

England vs Iran HIGHLIGHTS – FIFA World Cup 2022: England defeated Iran in a group-stage match at the World Cup in Qatar.

The encounter in Group B at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha ended 6-2.

England broke their six-game unbeaten streak in the first match of the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran

In the 8th minute goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand got a head injury in a collision with his partner. He tried to continue the match but was carried off on a stretcher with a suspected concussion.

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Raheem Sterling made the score 3-0 by half-time. Saka scored a double in the second half, with Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish scoring the other goals for England. England captain Harry Kane contributed two assists.

Mehdi Taremi scored the brace, with the second goal coming in the 113th minute on a penalty kick.

Because of Beiranvand’s assistance, Brazilian referee Rafael Claus added 14 minutes to the first half and then another 10 to the second.

England vs Iran lineups

England (4-3-3 right to left): 1. Pickford (GK) — 12. Trippier, 5. Stones, 6. Maguire, 3. Shaw — 22. Bellingham, 4. Rice, 19. Mount — 17. Saka, 9. Kane, 10. Sterling

Iran (5-4-1, right to left): 1. Beiranvand (GK) — 2. Moharrami, 15. Cheshmi, 19. Hosseini, 8. Pouraliganji 5. Mohammadi — 7. Jahanbakhsh, 3. Hajsafi, 18. Karimi, 21. Nourollahi — 9. Taremi