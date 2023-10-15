What channel is England vs Italy? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

England and Italy are set to face off in a crucial match in London, which holds significant importance for Gli Azzurri. Italy is currently in tight competition with Ukraine and North Macedonia for the second spot in Group C, with all three teams tied at seven points.

Wembley Stadium, London

England has been in impressive form with four wins and one draw, making them a formidable opponent. Italy, on the other hand, has secured two victories in the group. A win for Luciano Spalletti’s team at Wembley would be a significant step towards qualification. However, achieving this goal will require them to perform at their highest level.

Italy and England have a history of 31 encounters, with the Azzurri holding the upper hand. Italy has secured 13 wins, while England has emerged victorious in nine matches, with nine games ending in a draw. In their previous Euro 2024 qualifier meeting in March, England triumphed over Italy with a 2-1 scoreline.

England vs Italy date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Wembley Stadium, London

Where to watch England vs Italy

UK: Channel 4

Channel 4 USA: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, ViX

FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, ViX Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Where and how to watch England vs Italy live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch England live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

England vs Italy Probable XI:

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Gk), Rafael Toloi, Leonardo Bonucci (c), Francesco Acerbi; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Marco Verratti, Leonardo Spinazzola; Domenico Berardi and Mateo Retegui.

England: Jordan Pickford (Gk), Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, James Maddison, Phil Foden, Harry Kane (c), Bukayo Saka

Prediction

The clash between England and Italy is one of the most highly anticipated matches in European football. These two teams, steeped in football history, will once again face off, bringing together different styles of play. While the hosts are known for their offensive prowess, Italy will aim to thwart them with a resolute defence. However, the Italians will also need to exhibit offensive prowess to find the back of the net. Based on the performances of both teams in the qualifiers thus far, England is considered the favourite to emerge victorious against Italy.

Prediction: England 2-1 Italy.