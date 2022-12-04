England vs Senegal Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

England 3 – 0 Senegal

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Sunday, 4th December 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Attendance: 68,895

England and Senegal played today, 4 December, in the 1/8 finals of the FIFA World Cup. The teams met at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

In the first half-hour of the game, the English team had the ball, but it was Senegal who created dangerous chances. Gareth Southgate’s side responded to their opponent’s attacks, with Jude Bellingham crossing from the flank into the penalty area in the 38th minute and Jordan Henderson confidently handling the moment. Fifteen minutes later, they carried out another similar attacking move that ended in a goal by Harry Kane following a pass from Phil Foden.

In the 57th minute, England scored their third and final goal of the match as another Phil Foden cross was headed in by Bukayo Saka. In the remaining half an hour of the game the English team confidently controlled the ball and brought the game to a resounding 3-0 victory.

England will play France in the quarter-final.

Watch England vs Senegal highlights

England vs Senegal full-time results

England Score Senegal J. Henderson 38′ 1 – 0 H. Kane 45’+3 2 – 0 B. Saka 57′ 3 – 0

England vs Senegal confirmed lineups:

England (4-3-3): 1. Pickford (GK) — 2. Walker, 5. Stones, 6. Maguire, 3. Shaw — 8. Henderson, 22. Bellingham, 4. Rice — 17. Saka, 9. Kane, 20. Foden

Senegal (4-2-3-1): 16. E. Mendy (GK) — 21. Sabaly, 3. Koulibaly, 14. Jakobs, 22. Diallo — Diatta, 6. N. Mendy — 13. Ndiaye, 11. P. Ciss, 18. I. Sarr — 9. Dia