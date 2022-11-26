England vs USA Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

On 25 November, there was a match between England and the USA. It closed the game day programme at the World Cup. The match between the teams representing Group B was held at the El Bight stadium. The teams scored no goals and the encounter ended 0-0.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match England vs USA

In the 10th minute, Bukayo Saka received a pass into the penalty area and shot towards the 11-metre mark for Harry Kane, whose shot was blocked by Walker Zimmerman. A Zimmerman foul led to a penalty in the game against Wales – he brought down Gareth Bale.

After two rounds, the European side lead the table in their group. Gareth Southgate’s team has four points from two matches. Iran are in second place with three points. The USA (2) is in third place.

England vs USA confirmed lineups:

England (4-2-3-1): 1. Pickford (GK) — 12. Trippier, 5. Stones, 6. Maguire, 3. Shaw — 22. Bellingham, 4. Rice — 17. Saka, 19. Mount, 10. Sterling — 9. Kane.

United States (4-3-3): 1-Turner (GK) — 2-Dest, 3-Zimmerman, 13-Ream, 5-Robinson — 8-McKennie, 4-Adams, 6-Musah — 21-Weah, 19-Wright, 10-Pulisic.