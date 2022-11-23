France vs Australia Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

France crushed Australia in the first leg of Group D of the 2022 World Cup. The encounter at Al Janoub Stadium ended 4-1.

Australian midfielder Craig Goodwin opened the scoring in the 9th minute. France then scored two goals in 5 minutes (27th and 32nd minutes) thanks to Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud.

Kylian Mbappe and Giroud scored in the second half. Olivier scored a double and reached Thierry Henry’s total of 51 goals for the national team.

The defending champions come from behind to extend their World Cup unbeaten streak to eight.

France is leading Group D with 3 points, Denmark is second (1 point), Tunisia is third (1 point) and Australia is fourth (0 points).

France vs Australia lineups:

France (4-2-3-1): 1. Lloris (GK) – 2. Pavard, 24. Konaté, 18. Upamecano, 21. L. Hernandez – 8. Tchouaméni, 14. Rabiot – 11. Dembélé, 7. Griezmann, 10. Mbappé – 9. Giroud

Australia (4-1-4-1): 1. Ryan (GK) – 3. Atkinson, 19. Souttar, 4. Rowles, 16. Behich – 13. Mooy – 23. Goodwin, 14. McGree, 22. Irvine, 7. Leckie – 15. Duke