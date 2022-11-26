France vs Denmark Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

France beat Denmark in the second leg of Group D of the 2022 World Cup. The encounter at Stadium 974 ended 2-1.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match France vs Denmark

The teams did not score any goals in the first half. In the second half, Kylian Mbappe scored in the 61st minute. Seven minutes later, Denmark’s defender Andreas Christensen equalised.

In the 86th minute, Mbappe scored a double to win the match for France.

The French team leads Group D after the second round (6 points) and has secured a play-off place at the 2022 World Cup. Australia is second (3 points), Denmark is third (1 point) and Tunisia is fourth (1 point).

The French will play their final World Cup 2022 group stage match on 30 November against Tunisia. The Danes face Australia on the same day.

France vs Denmark confirmed lineups:

France XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Dembele, Mbappe, Giroud.

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Andersen, Nelsson, Christensen, Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Lindstrom, Maehle, Eriksen, Damsgaard, Cornelius