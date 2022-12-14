France vs Morocco Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

France 2 – 0 Morocco

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Wednesday, 14 December

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Attendance: 68,895

France’s World Cup 2022 semi-final match against Morocco ended with a confident victory. The French side flew forward from the start. Consequently, the Moroccans were punished for their passivity as early as the 5th minute. After a Griezmann cross, the entire defence rushed to block Mbappe, and the ball bounced to Theo Hernandez – the defender’s challenging shot was accurate.

Having failed the challenge of not conceding, the Moroccans were forced to go forward. A goal opportunity came quickly, but Lloris deflected Unakhi’s shot under the far post. Subsequently, Ziyesh’s shot was too inaccurate. France responded with Giroud hitting the bar from the edge of the area.

After the break, there was more chaos on the field and the football took on the characteristics of a backyard game. Gradually, the French took control of the ball and the result was not long in coming. In the 79th minute, Mbappe wrapped the entire Morocco defence and rolled the ball into the far corner. The ball hit the Moroccan and flew off to the newly-recruited Kolo Mouani to make it 2-0.

Neither the Moroccans nor many other national teams could overcome two goals from such a French team. As a consequence, the current world champions won the match in class. They will now defend their title against Argentina in the final on 18 December.

Watch France vs Morocco highlights

FIFA: France vs Morocco | Semifinals | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ | Highlights

FOX Soccer: France 2 – 0 Morocco | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Semifinals



France vs Morocco full-time results

France Score Morocco T. Hernández 5′ 1 – 0 R. Kolo Muani 79′ 2 – 0

France vs Morocco confirmed lineups:

France starting XI (4-2-3-1): 1. Lloris (GK) — 5. Kounde, 4. Varane, 24. Konate, 22. T. Hernandez — 8. Tchouameni, 13. Fofana — 11. Dembele, 7. Griezmann, 10. Mbappe — 9. Giroud

Morocco starting XI (5-4-1): 1. Bono (GK) — 2. Hakimi, 18. El Yamiq, 20. Dari, 6. Saiss, 3. Mazraoui — 7. Ziyech, 8. Ounahi, 4. Amrabat, 17. Boufal —19. En-Nesyri