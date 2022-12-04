France vs Poland Highlights: Mbappé and Giroud goals, stats

France vs Poland

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Sunday, 4 December

Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Attendance:

The 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 1/8 final match between France and Poland has come to an end. The teams played at the El Touma stadium in Doha. Head referee Jesus Valenzuela blew the starting whistle at 15:00 UK time. France won 3-1 and advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

In the 44th minute, French forward Kylian Mbappe made a timely pass into the penalty area. Olivier Giroud got away from the defender and shot straight into the far corner of the goal. In the 74th minute, Ousmane Dembele crossed into the penalty area before Mbappe tapped the ball into the top corner. Mbappe completed his double early in injury time. In the 90+9th minute, Pole Robert Lewandowski scored his team’s only goal from the penalty spot.

Watch France vs Poland highlights

France vs Poland full-time results

France Score Poland O. Giroud 44′ 1 – 0 K. Mbappé 74 2 – 0 K. Mbappé 90’+1 3 – 0 3 – 1 90’+9 R. Lewandowski (PG)

#FIFAWorldCup Results: France 🇫🇷 3-1 🇵🇱 Poland



👉 France qualifies for Qatar World Cup quarter-final



👉 Mbappe Scored 2 goals for France.



👉 Lewandowski scored Poland's only goal



👉 Giroud become France's all-time top scorer



📸: @433#Senegal #Mbappe CR7 Poland #England #Wo pic.twitter.com/8PLAkhaDKA — Sports Leo Africa (@SportsLeoAfrica) December 4, 2022

France vs Poland confirmed lineups:

France XI (4-2-3-1):Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Poland XI (3-4-2-1): Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior; Cash, Szymanski, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Kaminski, Zielinski; Lewandowski