What channel is Germany vs France? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Germany takes on France.

Germany vs France

The Friendly match Germany vs France live stream is set for Tuesday, 12 September 2023, at 20:00 UK time. SIGNAL IDUNA PARK in Dortmund will host the event. TF1 will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When does Germany vs France kick off?

  • Competition: Friendly
  • Game Day: Tuesday, 12 September 2023
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

Where to watch Germany vs France

  • UK: 
  • USA: 
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: 
  • Germany: Das Erste
  • France: Molotov, TF1 Live, TF1

