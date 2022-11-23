Germany vs Japan Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Japan beat Germany 2-1 in the first round of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

In the 7th minute, the referees cancelled out a goal by Japanese Daizen Maeda due to offside. In the 33rd minute, German midfielder Ilkay Gündogan opened the scoring with a penalty. Before half-time, the referees did not award a goal to Kai Havertz, who was in an offside position.

In the 75th minute, Japanese forward Ritsu Doan equalised, and in the 83rd minute another Japanese forward Takuma Asano gave his side the lead.

Japan has made a good start at the 2022 World Cup and is leading Group E, with Germany coming in fourth last.

Germany vs Japan lineups:

Germany XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Süle, Schlotterbeck, Rüdiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gündoğan; Gnabry, Müller, Musiala; Havertz

Japan XI (4-2-3-1): Gonda; Sakai, Ikatura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Tanaka, Endo; Ito, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda