Ghana vs Uruguay Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Ghana 0 – 2 Uruguay

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group H

Date: Friday, 2nd December 2022

Kick-off: 3:00 pm UK time

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

Attendance: 44,325

Uruguay ended their group stage match against Ghana with a confident win in round 3. However, it was not enough to qualify for the 1/8 finals of the tournament.

The match started with traditional explorations. But gradually, the Latin Americans outlined their intention to own the initiative.

The Africans launched an attack with a Jordan Ayew shot from the lines of the penalty area. The keeper kicked the ball in front of him and Kudus fell after contact with his opponent – the referee awarded a penalty after VAR intervened. However, Andre Ayew failed to beat Rochet from the spot-kick.

In the 32nd minute, Suárez crossed the ball at the entrance to the penalty area and De Arrascaeta gave the opponents an unstoppable shot from outside the box to make it 0-2 in the first half.

The end of the match passed at a relaxed pace as everyone came to terms with their roles.

Watch Ghana vs Uruguay highlights

Ghana vs Uruguay full-time results

Ghana Score Uruguay 0 – 1 G. de Arrascaeta 26′ 0 – 2 G. de Arrascaeta 32′

LUIS SUAREZ AFTER SEEING THAT SOUTH KOREA SCORED!



AS IT STANDS, URUGUAY ARE ELIMINATED. pic.twitter.com/rRvkP5CGTr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 2, 2022

Ghana vs Uruguay confirmed lineups:

Ghana predicted XI: Ghana XI: Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Amartey, Salisu, Rahman; Partey, Abdul Samed; Kudus, Jordan Ayew, André Ayew; Iñaki Williams.

Uruguay starting XI: Rochet; Varela, Gimienez, Coates, Oliveria; Pellestri, Valverde, Bentacnur, De Arrasceta, Nunez; Suarez