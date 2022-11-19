How to watch Senegal vs Netherlands Live Stream on TV

Senegal will face the Netherlands in their World Cup Group A match on Monday 21 November 2022, 16:00:00 GMT.

Here’s how to watch Senegal vs Netherlands live stream free online.

Senegal vs Netherlands: Abdou Diallo and Frenkie de Jong

Senegal qualified for the World Cup with an aggregate victory over Egypt in their two African qualifying play-off matches. In the official phase, Senegal lost just four times in their last 29 games with 17 wins and eight draws, but all those were at African tournaments.

At the World Cups, Senegal played only eight games, but even there, the team lost only one game in the first 90 minutes. In the remaining 7 matches, the Africans have had 2 wins and 5 draws.

Louis van Gaal’s side qualified for the World Cup by finishing first in their qualifying group. In their 10 qualifying matches, the team scored 7 wins, drew twice, and suffered only one defeat. At the same time, the team scored a lot in World Cup qualifying – an average of 3.3 goals per game.

The Netherlands’ last defeat was in the 1/8 finals of UEFA EURO 2020. Since then, there have been 10 official victories and three draws. The Netherlands has also not lost in regulation time in their previous 14 World Cup matches. In those encounters, the team has 11 wins and three draws in the first 90 minutes of play.

Although the Dutch are the clear favourites for the match, they are unlikely to win easily. Senegal is one of the strongest teams on the African continent, and all their players play in the European championships, mainly in the top five leagues.

What time is Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup match?

Group A

Location: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium Date: Monday 21 November

Monday 21 November Kick-off Time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

What TV channel is Senegal vs Netherlands on?

Where to watch Senegal vs Netherlands on TV in the UK:

ITV Hub, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, STV Player

Where to watch Senegal vs Netherlands on TV in the USA:

Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Telemundo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Where to watch Senegal vs Netherlands on TV in Canada

RDS, TSN3, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App

How to watch Senegal vs Netherlands live stream free

The Senegal vs Netherlands live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Senegal squad

Head coach: Aliou Cisse

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Seny Dieng (QPR)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Seny Dieng (QPR) Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos), Ismail Jakobs (AS Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens SC)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos), Ismail Jakobs (AS Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens SC) Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forrest), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Krepin Diatta (AS Monaco), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Loum N’Diaye (Reading)

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forrest), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Krepin Diatta (AS Monaco), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Loum N’Diaye (Reading) Forwards: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Bamba Dieng (Olympique Marseille), Famara Diédhiou (Alanyaspor), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)

Netherlands squad

Head coach: Louis van Gaal