How to watch USA vs Wales live stream free on TV channel

The USA and Wales will meet in a Group B match at the World Cup in Qatar on 21 Nov. USA vs Wales live streaming will be available on ITV Hub and S4C.

The United States finished third in the qualifying group and entered the tournament with a small margin. The team has a good selection of players, many of whom have played in top European leagues, and expects to compete for a playoff spot. In their last friendly, the USA drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia and previously lost 0-2 away to Japan.

The Welsh team struggled to qualify for the World Cup and beat Ukraine 1-0 in the last leg, which secured a ticket to the World Cup for Gareth Bale and company. It could be the last chance for the team’s star to make a name and show the kind of commitment Gareth has always shown for Wales. Wales lost their previous game to Poland (0-1) and earlier lost to Belgium (1-2). Both matches were within the Nations League context.

Nevertheless, the match is poorly predictable. Both teams are terribly unstable – a scenario in which all three main outcomes are equally probable.

What time is USA vs Wales World Cup match?

Group B

B Location: Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Ar-Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Date: Monday 21 November

Monday 21 November Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is USA vs Wales on?

Where to watch USA vs Wales on TV in the UK:

S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub, TalkSport Radio UK, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, STV Player

Where to watch USA vs Wales on TV in the USA:

Sling, FOX Sports App, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo

Where to watch USA vs Wales on TV in Canada

CTV App, TSN App, TSN5, TSN4, CTV, RDS, TSN1, RDS App, TSN3, TSN.ca

USA squad

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal), Sean Johnson (New York City FC) Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders) Forwards: Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

Wales squad

Head coach: Robert Page