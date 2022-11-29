Iran vs USA Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Iran 0 – 1 USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group B

Date: Tuesday, 29th November 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

Attendance: 44,400

The meeting took place at the Al-Thumama Arena and ended 1-0 in favour of the Americans. The only goal was scored by midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute.

Iran needed a draw to reach the 1/8 finals, while the USA needed only a win.

The USA finished second in Group B with five points, while Iran finished third with three points. The Americans will play the Netherlands in the 1/8 finals.

Iran Score USA 0 – 1 C. Pulišić 38′

USA ARE INTO THE ROUND OF 16 AT THE WORLD CUP! 🇺🇸@ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/E6jHD0keyh — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2022

Iran vs USA confirmed lineups:

Iran starting 11 (4-4-2): 1. Beiranvand (GK) — 23. Rezaeian, 19. Hosseini, 8. Pouraliganji, 5. Mohammadi — 17. Gholizadeh, 21. Nourollahi, 6. Ezatolahi, 3. Safi — 20. Azmoun, 9. Taremi.

USA starting 11 (4-3-3): 1. Turner (GK) — 2. Dest, 20. Carter-Vickers, 13. Ream, 5. Robinson — 8. McKennie, 4. Adams, 6. Musah — 21. Weah, 24. Sargent, 10. Pulisic.