How to watch Iran vs USA Live Stream on TV

Iran will face the United States in their World Cup Group B match on Tuesday, 29 November 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Iran vs USA live stream free online.

Iran vs USA: Mehdi Taremi and Brenden Aaronson

Iran came into the match against Wales as an outsider, but from the opening minutes, they showed who was the stronger player on the ground. The Iranians had less ball possession but more shots on goal. The game was 6-4 in shots on target and 21-10 in shots on goal. Iran won 2-0 but both goals came on extra time when Wales was playing, reduced to ten men. The first goal was scored by Cheshmi in the 9th minute, two minutes later by Ramin Rezaeian.

For Iran, the victory was the first in three matches. Prior to that, the Iranians had lost two games. There are four defeats, five wins and one draw in just ten games.

The USA have two draws at the World Cup in Qatar. The Americans drew 1-1 with Wales in the first round and 0-0 with England in the second. Both teams showed the same level in attack. The draw with England preserved their chances of making the playoffs. The Stars and Stripes need to win to reach the 1/8 finals. A draw or defeat would leave them without a play-off match.

The draw with England was the third in a row. The Americans have drawn four times in just ten games, with two defeats and four wins.

What time is Iran vs USA World Cup match?

Group B

Location: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium Date: Tuesday, 29 November

Tuesday, 29 November Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Iran vs USA on?

Where to watch Iran vs USA on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two

Where to watch Iran vs USA on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Iran vs USA on TV in Canada

TSN2, RDS App, RDS 2, TSN.ca, TSN App

How to watch Iran vs USA live stream free

The Iran vs USA live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Iran squad

Head coach: Carlos Queiroz

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beyranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal)

Alireza Beyranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal) Defenders: Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al-Ahli), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al-Ahli), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal)

Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al-Ahli), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al-Ahli), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal) Midfielders: Saeid Ezatollahi (Vejle Boldklub), Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Ahmad Nourollahi (Shabab Al-Ahli), Ali Karimi (Kayserispor), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)

Saeid Ezatollahi (Vejle Boldklub), Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Ahmad Nourollahi (Shabab Al-Ahli), Ali Karimi (Kayserispor), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis) Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Ali Gholizadeh (Sporting Charleroi), Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Karim Ansarifard (Omonia Nicosia), Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen)

USA squad

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter