All the key details as Ireland Republic meet Netherlands in the EURO Qualification on Sunday.
The EURO Qualification match Ireland Republic vs Netherlands live stream is set for Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Aviva Stadium in Dublin will host the event. Viaplay Sports will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Ireland Republic vs Netherlands date & kick-off time
- Competition: EURO Qualification
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Where to watch Ireland Republic vs Netherlands
- UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
- USA: ViX
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Netherlands: NPO 1
Where and how to watch the Netherlands live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the Netherlands live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
