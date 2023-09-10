HomeVideoIreland Republic vs Netherlands: kick-off time, how to watch...

Ireland Republic vs Netherlands: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:
Less than 1 min.

All the key details as Ireland Republic meet Netherlands in the EURO Qualification on Sunday.

Ireland Republic vs Netherlands

The EURO Qualification match Ireland Republic vs Netherlands live stream is set for Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Aviva Stadium in Dublin will host the event. Viaplay Sports will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Ireland Republic vs Netherlands date & kick-off time

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Where to watch Ireland Republic vs Netherlands

  • UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
  • USA: ViX
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Netherlands: NPO 1

Where and how to watch the Netherlands live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the Netherlands live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
Time Soccerhttps://www.timesoccer.co
ABOUT US: Time Soccer is a collective of talented individuals with a shared passion for football. Each team member brings a unique perspective and skill set to the table. EXPERTISE: With diverse backgrounds and expertise, the Time Soccer team provides insightful analysis, captivating narratives, and up-to-date coverage of various sports. From major tournaments to local leagues, they bring to readers comprehensive and engaging content that celebrates the world of sports.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2023 Time Soccer